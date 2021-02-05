Video: Farm issued £1,000 Covid fine after serving alcohol

A Somerset farm has received a £1,000 fixed penalty notice after breaking Covid-19 restrictions by serving alcohol to customers.

Police were called to the farm, in Mudgley near Wedmore, on Saturday 30 January and found several customers had been served cider by a member of staff.

People inside the premises were seen congregated around tables, not socially distancing or wearing face masks.

The business owner told police he was providing customers with samples of cider, which amounts to a breach of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Avon and Somerset Police, which shared a video of the moment the force entered the premises, issued the farming business with a £1,000 fixed penalty notice.

This is the moment officers found people being served alcohol and congregating at a farm in Wedmore at the weekend.

The business owner was fined £1,000 for breaching COVID-19 regulations around the consumption of alcohol on-site.

More: https://t.co/pmXLyw0QG5 pic.twitter.com/jb4eqPH5OY — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) February 3, 2021

Acting Sergeant Matthew Shaqer said it was 'shocking' to walk into the premises and find many people there.

“The regulations are clear that alcohol cannot be served to customers for on-site consumption at this current time.

"Several people could be seen sat at tables with a glass of cider in a clear breach of the law.

“Any one of them could have had the virus but been asymptomatic and spread the virus to a number of other households."

Sergeant Shaqer said the force would continue to fine 'deliberate flagrant breaches of legislation'.

“We appreciate the vast majority of people are however complying with the rules and are making sacrifices to their daily lives to limit the spread of Covid-19 and we thank them for doing so.”