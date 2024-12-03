Video: Farmer urges others to 'get checked' after blood test catches cancer

A farmer who was diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine blood test has called for others to get checked as early as possible.

Denys Fell, who farms 250 mainly arable acres in East Yorkshire, went for a routine blood test in June.

After the medical team noticed an elevated prostate-specific antigen level (PSA) in his blood, he was referred for additional tests.

The 73-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer days later.

“I got one of the biggest shocks of my life. It blew my world apart,” Denys says. “I thought ‘you cannot be serious’.”

In a video recorded on the farm, Denys has shared his story, and has urged others to take the time to get checked.

“It’s important to get seen within good time,” he says. “Please, please get yourself checked.”

The news came as a tremendous shock to Denys, who felt healthy and well, and had just 12 months earlier run the Boston Marathon.

Denys had surgery in September 2024 and was declared cancer free in November 2024. He is now thinking about running his next marathon.

It comes as the Farming Community Network (FCN) unveiled a campaign last month which urges farmers to get symptoms properly checked as early as possible.

Cancer charity Macmillan has partnered with FCN on the campaign, with an overall goal to raise awareness of cancer in rural areas.

They are advocating for early detection, encouraging a culture change in farming, and motivating people to ‘Nip it in the Bud’ as soon as possible.

Evidence shows that farmers are at risk for some types of cancer, including skin cancer, prostate cancer, and cancers from exposure to harmful substances.

Farmers, farm workers, and people in rural communities also often have less access to cancer services and support, due to their work and the remote areas where they live.