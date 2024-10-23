Video: Father and daughter combine careers as firefighters with farming

A Scottish farming family who have successfully combined careers as on-call firefighters with their farm life have urged others to do the same.

Father and daughter Anthony and Toni Dowling are both fully trained firefighters, regularly attending fires in their local area, near Killin, Perthshire.

Anthony has been farming for over 30 years and it was when he first took on the farm, and was looking for some additional income, that a friend suggested he consider being an on-call firefighter.

He decided to give it a go and, three decades later, he works at Killin Community Fire Station and has no regrets.

His daughter, Toni, is equally enthusiastic, having taken the plunge to start the rigorous training to become an on-call firefighter in 2022, aged 25.

This followed a discussion at the farmhouse kitchen table, when her dad mentioned the need for additional resource in the crew.

She said: “My experience so far has been incredibly rewarding. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the training and feel privileged to be part of the outstanding team at Killin.

"Their support has been instrumental in my development and growth, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me in the Fire Service."

Dougie Morrison, Crew Commander at Killin Community Fire Station, said farmers often made very good firefighters.

He said: “They can have excellent problem-solving ability and they bring common sense and practicality to the service and an ability to work with machinery and equipment.”

The family’s approach to farming is to keep their system straightforward, which is beneficial on many fronts, including allowing them the scope to get off-farm when needed.

“We try to keep it as simple as possible with around 200 ewes and a suckler herd of around 40 pure Welsh Blacks crossed with a Whitebred Shorthorn, for easy calving and nice breeding heifers,” said Anthony.

The duo have made a video with farming charity RSABI talking about their shared love of farming and the fire service, and a feature on the pair is due to appear on BBC Landward on Thursday 24 October.

They say that as well as the physical benefits of the role, it also has mental health benefits by helping to balance time away from the farm, developing team-working and a sense of pride in delivering a service to the local community.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said the Dowling’s were a great example of the way Scottish farming families played a vital role in their local communities.

She said: “Scotland’s farming families quietly support rural communities throughout the year in a wide range of ways, although often there is little recognition of the many benefits this brings, including in some of the most remote parts of Scotland.

“Anthony and Toni are also shining a light on the benefits of getting off the farm. Being part of a team doing something very different can bring lots of personal benefits in terms of both mental and physical wellbeing.”

After three decades in the Fire Service, Anthony has no hesitation in recommending the opportunity to other farmers.

“You are working with a great crew and, while at times it can be stressful, at times it can be really good fun," he said.

“It is a commitment. You need to have your family onboard unquestionably and there is a lot of training, but if I was starting now I would 100% do it all again.”