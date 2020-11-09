Video: Fendt unveils 'SuperLevel' option for C-series combines

Fendt has announced a new 'SuperLevel' feature for its C-series combines designed to help farmers and growers working in challenging hilly regions.

The German manufacturer's new Fendt 5275 C SL (SuperLevel) is characterised by its unique vertical and horizontal slope compensation.

It has been designed for extreme slopes with a 38% horizontal incline, and the SuperLevel slope correction compensates for an additional 35% vertical tilt uphill and up to 10% downhill.

The 5-shaker combine harvester has been developed mainly for hilly farms, and complements the existing product range of PL and PLI models from the C-series.

The driver adjusts the slope compensation on the terminal, and the hydraulic valves carry out the task.

With slope compensation activated, the threshing mechanism, grain tank, separator, cleaning system, as well as the driver's cab are always horizontal.

The driver adjusts the slope compensation on the terminal, and the hydraulic valves carry out the task

The new chassis concept adapts the machine to the steep conditions. The tilt in the direction of travel is adjusted by means of two hydraulic cylinders, which releases the full power of the machine for work on extreme slopes.

A special series of the cutting units FreeFlow and PowerFlow has been developed for the new shaker combine harvester, with a high-positioned PTO.