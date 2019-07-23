Video: Highland 'coosmonaut' toy launched into space

Footage has been released showing one of Scotland's national symbols in space

The world’s first Highland 'coosmonaut' soared 36,000 metres into near space wearing an Armstrong tartan spacesuit to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing.

National tourism organisation VisitScotland teamed up with Sent Into Space to send up the cuddly toy.

Footage of it lifting off by weather balloon from Gilnockie Tower, Dumfries and Galloway, and landing safely near Cranshaws in the Scottish Borders, has been released.







The toy, BuzzBò, was named by 7-year-old Peter Lunan, of Dunblane, whose entry was picked in a national Name the Highland Coosmonaut competition.

The name derives from Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the Moon, and the Gaelic word for cow, Bò.

Alex Keen, Launch Specialist from Sent into Space, described the beauty of the countryside on the way to the launch site.

“Launching at Gilnockie Tower was a real treat. Not only were the team from VisitScotland a great bunch to work with, but the countryside we crossed in pursuit of our payload is one of the most beautiful and dramatic landscapes we've visited

“Once the Coosmonaut was back in our hands, we were genuinely sad to have to leave and head back to England,” he said.