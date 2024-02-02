Video: Irish farmers take to streets in solidarity with European neighbours

Thousands of farmers in the Republic of Ireland have protested on streets across the country in a show of solidarity with their European counterparts.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) had called on farmers to protest on Thursday night (1 February) in towns and cities across the country.

Ongoing protests are occurring in numerous capitals, including Paris and Brussels, over concerns regarding green rules, unfair competition from overseas, high prices and low returns.

Just yesterday (1 February), fires were started by protestors outside the European Parliament building in Brussels.

The IFA said that the Irish industry was "just as frustrated by what is happening", blaming 'Brussels bureaucrats' and Ireland's Department of Agriculture for them.

The association has posted a series of clips on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the mass movement of farmers last night.

IFA President Francie Gorman said “Farmers here have been watching the protests across Europe. They are just as frustrated by what is happening as farmers in other countries.

"They feel they are being regulated out of business by Brussels bureaucrats and Department of Agriculture officials who are far removed from the reality of day-to-day farming.

"Irish farmers are pro-EU, but there is mounting frustration about the impact of EU policy on European farmers, and its implementation here in Ireland.

"The general feeling amongst farmers across the EU is that ‘enough is enough'”.

It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders met with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to discuss new support for farmers.

They proposed to allow EU farmers to avail of derogations for the year 2024 from Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) rules obliging them to keep certain areas non-productive.

The proposal was sent to the bloc's Member States, who will vote on it in an upcoming committee meeting.

Ms von der Leyen said: “Farmers are the backbone of EU food security and the heart of our rural areas.

"Today's measure offers additional flexibility to farmers at a time when they are dealing with multiple challenges.

"We will continue to engage with our farmers to ensure the CAP strikes the right balance between responding to their needs while continuing to deliver public goods for our citizens. ”