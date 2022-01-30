Video: Major rural crime operation results in two arrests

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing agricultural machinery and goods following an extensive operation targeting rural crime.

A team of officers targeted farms in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire in which they recovered a quantity of suspected stolen equipment.

The team descended on properties in East Bridgford and off the Hartington stretch of the A515, Derbyshire on Thursday morning (27 January).

They recovered a number of items including ?car and digger parts, as well as trailers, farm vehicles and quad bikes.

They also recovered a quantity of cash, machinery and generators, which are suspected of being stolen.

Two men, aged 23 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of theft, handling stolen agricultural goods and conspiracy to commit theft.

The operation was conducted by a coordinated team of officers from Rushcliffe, made up of local intelligence, neighbourhood policing, Operation Reacher, tactical support group, detectives and also officers from the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service,

Sergeant James Ross, who leads the Operation Reacher team in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire grew up on a farm himself.

Having seen the importance of farm equipment and the devastation such crime can cause, the day of action was something he felt was important to have during the crackdown.

“The impact this type of crime has for farmers and the rural community is huge," Sergeant Ross said.

“When we get a report of equipment having been stolen, this is not only costly in itself for the victims.

"Suspects have also damaged farmland, fencing, and valuable crops, meaning victims can be left thousands and thousands of pounds out of pocket.

“Through our continuous rural crime efforts, as well as joint days of action as we have seen today, I am very confident we are making a dent and continuing to be on the tail and stop those committing these offences in their track."