Video: Methane tractor to enter New Holland range in 2021

New Holland's methane-powered tractor will soon enter the company's range as full commercial availability is expected later this year.

The first production unit of the T6 Methane Power tractor was presented at the Agritechnica show in 2019.

The tractor produces only 20% of the pollution emissions compared a conventional diesel-powered tractor.

The engine delivers the same performance and durability as its standard equivalent, but with lower running costs, according to New Holland.

The agricultural machinery manufacturer is targeting full commercial availability in 2021.

Field trials are in the final stages and by the first half of the year production units will be delivered to selected customers in the UK and Europe.

The tractor will enter the New Holland range by the end of the year, and be available to all customers in Europe and other markets across the world.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president said: “We have pioneered sustainable, innovative solutions for some 14 years.

"This year we are making a further step into turning this into a reality, as our methane-powered tractor enters the New Holland range.”