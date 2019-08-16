Video: People's Vote use sheep in anti-Brexit London protest

Demonstrators walk a flock of sheep outside British Government's Department of International Trade as part of a protest against Brexit (Photo: Vudi Xhymshiti/AP/Shutterstock)

Farmers who are campaigning for another vote on Brexit have herded sheep past government buildings in London to symbolise potential effects of a no-deal Brexit on farms.

The anti-Brexit campaigners herded a flock of sheep along Whitehall on Thursday (15 August) in protest.

Six sheep were led by the protesters on the same day as the launch of the 'Farmers For A People’s Vote' group.

They say a no-deal could have a 'devastating impact' on British farmers and the wider agricultural sector.







The protest lasted around half an hour and stopped outside The Farmers’ Club at 3 Whitehall Court.

Launching @farmers4pv today because more than half of UK farms could fail after a No Deal.

We’ve been joined in Whitehall by farmers and sheep demanding their voices are heard on #Brexit.

The only solution is a #PeoplesVote: https://t.co/ZSEQH3OLbe pic.twitter.com/HhC5Lpnlmm — People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) August 15, 2019

Dr Sean Rickard, former chief economist of the NFU, unveiled the report 'No Deal: The Door To The Decimation Of UK Farming' on Wednesday night (14 August).

He highlighted how the farming and food industries would be “most vulnerable” to the impacts of the UK exiting the EU with no-deal.

“We are in a state of utter trading madness if we crash out of Europe,” he said.