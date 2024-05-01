Video: RSABI releases 'Stand By Me' cover to lift spirits of farmers

Scottish farming charity RSABI has released a cover of the song 'Stand By Me' to lift the spirits of farmers after one of the most difficult springs in living memory.

Sung by the Farmers’ Choir and produced by RSABI, the track comes as many farming families cope with stress and anxiety due to the constant rainfall.

The video, viewed more than 20,000 times in the first 24 hours and shared over 500 times, features around 100 members of the choir, along with numerous people involved in Scottish farming.

Those featured in the music video range from farm supplies retail assistants to vets, young farmers, auctioneers, consultants and milk tanker drivers as well as farmers from different parts of the country.

Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI, said some farming families in Scotland had faced 'sheer exhaustion' due to the weather conditions.

She said: "It is incredibly important to share the message, particularly to those working alone, that farmers have the backing and understanding of so many people, in the farming community and further afield."

"Our thanks go to Kate Picken MBE and the amazing Farmers’ Choir who bring the ‘Stand By Me’ lyrics to life to really resonate in the choir’s upbeat version of the song.

“We are also very grateful to the farmers and others in the industry who have been happy to support the filming at such a busy and difficult time of year.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry.

The team can be confidentially contacted 24/7 on 0808 1234 555 and via its live webchat.