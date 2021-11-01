Video: UK agri-tech project to be shown at COP26

Cutting-edge robotics and AI technology which is influencing the future of sustainable food production will be shown at the COP26 climate summit.

The event takes place in Glasgow for two weeks, bringing together nations in accelerating action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

With an estimated 37% of the world’s greenhouse gasses being produced by the agri-food industry, the government has selected the University of Lincoln to share its promising agri-tech research.

The Lincoln Institute for Agri-Food Technology (LIAT), a specialist research institute at the university, is one of few to be selected by the government to showcase at COP26.

One of its research projects to be showcased at the summit is 'Robofruit', which uses artificial intelligence and novel picking technology to harvest ripe fruit.

Researchers at Lincoln say the technology has long-term environmental benefits, including reduced food waste by better utilising crops.

They also say Robofruit will help to address labour shortages in the UK, driving the route to larger scaled use of robotics and AI in agriculture.

LIAT and partners are also responsible for Robot Highways, one of the world’s largest robotic farm demonstration projects.

Robots assist farmers by carrying out essential, energy intensive physical farm processes such as picking and packing fruit and treating crops to reduce critical pests and diseases - all powered by renewable energy.

The COP26 exhibition will showcase various field activities – including agri-forestry, robotic harvesting and crop care as well as packaging, digitalisation and the employment of AI.

Dr Amir Ghalamzan-Esfahani, Associate Professor in Robotics at the the university, will be showcasing Robofruit at COP26.

“We are demonstrating to the world how robotics and automation are shaping the future of UK and international farming and food production," he said.

“Together, we aim for a net zero emissions across the industry.”

The Lincoln Institute for Agri-Food Technology will be exhibiting at COP26 between 1 and 12 November.