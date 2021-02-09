Video: UK red meat sector's Covid safety measures

A new video which shows how UK meat processing plants and abattoirs are taking steps to minimise the spread of Covid-19 has gone live.

The two-minute animation, produced by AHDB, highlights the range of practices being adopted across the UK to ensure the safe production of red meat.

The video, which is in English and Chinese, was made for both the export and domestic market to reassure that the UK is committed to maintaining its world leading standards in food production.

Created with subtitles, the video will be used to show Chinese officials and importers that UK abattoirs are taking precautionary measures to facilitate ongoing trade.

The English version will also be used in other export markets such as the EU and the US.

The UK has market access for sheep, beef and pig products in over 50 countries.

AHDB International Market Development Director, Dr Phil Hadley said: “We felt compelled to reassure our export markets of the steps being taken to minimise and risk during these challenging times.

“Health and quality have always been at the centre of UK meat production, and the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in additional measures being put in place to manage the associated risk.

“It is important that we communicate the ongoing safety measures operating in UK abattoirs with industry and consumers both at home and overseas.”

The videos show how the UK meat industry has adopted the British government’s ‘test and track’ strategy: anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 can get a test, to establish if they have the virus.

Track and trace alerts go through a mobile phone app to notify those people who, having been in contact with a positive person, need to self-isolate to help stop the spread of the virus.

It also addresses the issue of social distancing at abattoirs with a series of measures such as screens or barriers, one-way systems and, where practical, staggered entrance and exit times.