Video: Virtual reality helps farmers combat rural crime

A virtual reality experience that uses technology to create a simulated farm environment has launched to help prevent rural crime.

In what is believed to be a UK first, Lancashire Constabulary and Myerscough College have created an innovative addition to rural crime prevention tactics.

Farm Defender is designed to educate farmers in an immersive way about the points on their farm which are vulnerable to criminals.

The VR experience also offers advice to farmers and landowners on how to better protect their equipment and property.

Rural crime incidents, such as theft of tractors, agri machinery or livestock from farms, often destroys countless lives and livelihoods.

NFU Mutual's latest rural crime report shows that the cost of farm vehicle theft was over £9 million in 2020.

Farm Defender has been brought to life by experts at Myerscough College, who have instrumental in developing the project.

Sgt Hamlett, of Lancashire Constabulary welcomed the launch of Farm Defender: “Farms can be seen as easy targets by criminals, who cause misery by stealing essential machinery, working dogs and livestock.

"Crime prevention is crucial in enabling people to be one step ahead of criminals and take action where needed to reduce vulnerabilities.”

David Singleton, lecturer in agriculture at Myerscough College, said the initiative would be of benefit not only to students but also to the wider young farming community.

"We started off by looking at the fact that rural crime affects many people across Lancashire and more widely across the country, and we wanted to look at ways of minimising the risk of farms being targeted.

"Myself and my agriculture students then put something together that could inform the public on how they could ‘target harden’ their machines and equipment."