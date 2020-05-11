Video: Welsh farmers deliver food message to public

Dozens of Welsh farmers have united in a defiant video message declaring their commitment to feeding the nation during the Covid-19 crisis.

The new video, produced by NFU Cymru, outlines the work farmers do to ensure food is on the plate of the British consumer.

The union's president John Davies said over 50 farmers featured in the clip to 'deliver a positive message' to the general public.

"During a time of extreme stress and strain, not just for our industry but for the whole world, I am thrilled that our enthusiastic members have come together," he said.







While the industry continues to face challenges as a result of the pandemic, farmers in Wales are 'steadfast in their commitment' in producing food.

"Watching this video, I think it is evident that farmers take immense pride in their integral role in keeping the nation fed and it is a role that we do not take for granted.

“Farmers, like the rest of society, are observing social distancing measures that mean we cannot get together," Mr Davies added.

"But despite the restrictions, I also believe this video is an important demonstration that the unique camaraderie in our rural communities is alive and well.”