Videos show activists target farmer by blocking road

(Photo: Jess (@Lillady)/Twitter)

Social media users have roundly applauded a farmer for keeping her calm after what appears to be vegan campaigners blocking the road she was driving on as she attempted to deliver her livestock.

Sheep farmer Jess, based in the South West, posted videos of the incident on Twitter on Wednesday 29 May.

The clips show a number of people wearing hi-vis jackets attempting to impede her vehicle and livestock trailer.

Speaking on a Twitter post, she said she wasn't 'keen on the amount of photos and videos taken of my face'.

“Are you taking the dogs in to be killed?” ??????? not keen on the amount of photos and videos taken of my face... but I gave the camera a wave ?? #sheep365 #sheepdogs #flockofvegans pic.twitter.com/GBceLS68KF — Jess (@Lillady) 29 May 2019

"I’m not sure how scaring my animals by shoving cameras inside my trailer is actually allowed, would I be liable if I had a ram and someone got hurt?

"Could I legally scare someone’s pet cat in their garden? Police just walk along side asking me to slow down," she added.

I’m not sure how scaring my animals by shoving cameras inside my trailer is actually allowed, would I be liable if I had a ram and someone got hurt? Could I legally scare someone’s pet cat in their garden? Police just walk along side asking me to slow down? #sheep365 pic.twitter.com/SqFJfdJy79 — Jess (@Lillady) 29 May 2019

Social media users reacted to the two videos she uploaded, roundly applauding the farmer for keeping calm.

Same reason they also "release" chickens, non-native game birds, etc to their deaths. They haven't got a clue... a small amount of research would reveal that animal welfare standards in UK are some of the highest in the world and rising. — ???? Allegra Copps ???? (@BeeryBirdy) 29 May 2019

I really do not understand why the police allow this obstruction of the public highway ? — Philip Ingram (@major_ingram) 29 May 2019