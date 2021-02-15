Views sought on valuing beef in new way

Evaluating beef in a new way could leave consumers more satisfied at meal times, according to researchers.

A new grading system for the meat would build on the existing strengths of Welsh farming and could guarantee consumers a consistent eating experience.

Using a new method of valuing beef was suggested to the food and farming sectors during webinars organised by the Aberystwyth University-led BeefQ project.

BeefQ Project Manager, Dr Pip Nicholas-Davies said: “We are looking at ways to ensure a consistent eating experience for consumers, as after all, a customer will buy a product again and again if it meets their expectations.

"Welsh Beef is renowned for its extrinsic qualities including origin, production systems, welfare and carbon footprint.

"However, beef in general can sometimes vary when it comes to intrinsic quality attributes such as tenderness, juiciness and flavour.

“Consumer taste panels were conducted and revealed that people say they are willing to pay double for the highest quality product.

"The taste panel information gave us the opportunity to develop a beef eating quality prediction model which has the potential to lead to a guaranteed standard of eating quality and increase consumer confidence in Welsh Beef.”

Producers could also benefit from the new method by being rewarded for both yield and quality.

Members of the beef supply chain are now being asked to take part in a consultation to share their thoughts on the proposal.