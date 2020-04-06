Vigilant rural communities help police recover stolen quads

Police praised the 'community spirit' of the Yorkshire Dales following the rural crime incidents

Police have thanked vigilant rural communities for managing to help recover stolen quad bikes within hours of their thefts.

In the space of two days last week, three people were arrested in the Yorkshire Dales in connection with stealing quads in two separate incidents.

North Yorkshire Police praised the countryside community spirit of the small village of Burnsall following one of the incidents.

Witnesses called police with a report that a quad bike and a car had been driven at speed through Burnsall, heading towards Bolton Abbey, near Skipton on 26 March.







The bike, a red Honda, was followed by a silver Ford Fiesta. Quick-thinking local residents had used a WhatsApp group to share the suspicious circumstances with each other, and as a result contacted the police with information.

A short time later, police officers on the A65 stopped a Ford Fiesta and asked the two occupants about their journey – considering the current government instruction to avoid non-essential travel.

Given the circumstances, the two people in the Fiesta, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving, and possession of cannabis. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The following day, on 27 March, a witness reported that he had seen a suspected stolen quad bike being ridden through Burnsall.

The quad bike subsequently crashed into a hedge near Addingham, and the rider was detained by members of the public until police officers arrived.

A man was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance, and has already appeared in court.

And in a third incident, on 29 March, a red Suzuki King quad bike was stolen from Langthorne, near Bedale.

Although no one has been arrested in connection with this incident, an appeal for information on social media has already prompted a good response from members of the public.

Inspector Matt Hagen, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said that due to the community spirit, police arrested three suspects and two bikes recovered last week.

"With the vast majority of people doing their bit to help stop the spread of coronavirus, it’s almost beyond belief that thieves would continue to prey on rural areas, targeting quad bikes and other high-value equipment," he said.

“With lambing season in full swing, many farmers rely on their quads for their work at this time of year. And with restrictions in place due to coronavirus, it’s more important than ever that farmers can keep working to put food on our tables.

"We’ll continue to target thieves who come to North Yorkshire looking to steal quads, and I’d ask people to continue to contact us with information about suspicious activity."

Enquiries are ongoing for the third incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200051898.