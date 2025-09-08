Violent hare coursing sparks urgent call for dedicated police unit

A surge in violent hare coursing has left farmers in South Wales living in fear, prompting NFU Cymru to demand the creation of a dedicated rural crime team.

The union said the situation has reached crisis point, with farmers in the Vale of Glamorgan reporting threats of violence, shooting and arson after challenging trespassers on their land.

In the past fortnight, NFU Cymru has held two urgent meetings with South Wales Police, where members shared harrowing accounts of intimidation. Many said they no longer feel safe in their own homes.

The organisation has now written to Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Wools, urging “reassurance and urgent support” for those affected.

The letter warns that farmers “feel unsafe in their own homes and are frightened for their personal safety, their families, their property and their livestock”.

The union argues that the severity of the threat is a “compelling case” for a rural crime team to tackle not only hare coursing, but also wider offences including tool and machinery theft, livestock theft, fly-tipping and dog attacks. South Wales remains the only police force area in Wales without such a unit.

NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader explained that it is not unusual for farmers in the Vale of Glamorgan to suffer damage to their crops, fencing and gateways as a result of hare coursing. But she warned that the situation has worsened significantly in recent months.

“It is not uncommon for farmers in the Vale of Glamorgan to experience damage to crops, damaged fences and gateways caused by hare coursing on their land.

"However, in the last few months what we have noticed is that those coming onto our farms are becoming more brazen, confrontational and aggressive. They will not leave when challenged and, moreover, will threaten anyone trying to interrupt their activities."

She added that this was the first time she could recall farmers being exposed to such sustained levels of intimidation and violence simply for standing up to those carrying out illegal activity on private property.

NFU Cymru has been working with Welsh Government Wildlife and Rural Crime Co-ordinator Rob Taylor—credited with establishing the UK’s first rural crime team in North Wales in 2013—to explore further ways of tackling the issue.

Ms Reader warned that South Wales Police does not currently have the specialist capacity to deal with the scale of rural crime faced by farmers.

“It has become clear from our most recent meetings with South Wales Police that the local service isn’t equipped to tackle the volume and severity of the issues our members are experiencing, alongside their day-to-day policing duties.

"We believe the substantial threats to our farmers – many of whom are now living in fear – provides compelling evidence that South Wales Police needs a rural crime team,” she said.

She reiterated NFU Cymru’s call for a dedicated unit, urging the Police and Crime Commissioner to follow the example of other Welsh force areas.

“These officers should be trained and equipped to tackle the nuanced challenges facing our farmers and those living in isolated rural communities.

"It should not be the case that our members do not have access to the level of service, timely response and reassurance they should be able to expect, simply because of where their farms are located.”

NFU Cymru insists that the escalating threats provide “compelling evidence” for South Wales Police to establish a rural crime team—warning that without one, farmers in the Vale of Glamorgan will remain vulnerable to intimidation and violence on their own land.