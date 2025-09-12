Virtual reality brings mental health support to farmers' homes

Farmers struggling with stress and anxiety are being offered a groundbreaking lifeline: virtual reality therapy brought directly into their homes.

We Are Farming Minds, a charity supporting farmer wellbeing, has announced a new partnership with Tend VR to pilot an innovative mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) course.

The study is designed for UK-based adults in farming who may be experiencing stress, anxiety, or low mood.

Using VR headsets, participants will be guided through mindfulness sessions in immersive virtual environments, all from the comfort of home.

The pilot course runs for eight weeks and gives participants access to guided VR mindfulness sessions alongside short audio exercises.

It provides practical tools to help manage stress and challenge negative patterns of thinking.

In addition, the virtual environment offers a calming space designed to support users in switching off from the daily pressures of farming life.

Participants will also be asked to complete a few short surveys and share feedback on their experiences, helping researchers assess the effectiveness of this approach.

"Together, we’re exploring new ways to make mental health support more accessible for the farming community," said We Are Farming Minds.

Those interested can fill out the online Expression of Interest form on the charity's website.