Virtual work experience to drive awareness of farming careers

A virtual work experience programme is being launched to provide young people with exposure to careers in agriculture and horticulture.

The Virtual Work Experience (VWEX) programme is set to give agriculture representation on one of the UK's largest virtual work experience platforms.

It aims to address key challenges identified in industry research, including low awareness of agricultural careers, outdated perceptions of the sector, and lack of diversity.

The programme will feature virtual tours of working farms and facilities, as well as video interviews with professionals across various roles and levels.

It will also include interactive activities and webinars led by industry experts and information on career pathways and employability skills.

The programme has been launched by The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH), a farming skills organisation, which said the course would "cultivate a diverse new generation of talent for this vital industry".

By leveraging a virtual format, TIAH explained that geographical and financial obstacles that have historically limited access to work experience opportunities in farming would be removed.

Stephen Jacob, CEO of TIAH said: "Our VWEX programme opens doors for young people who may have never considered a career in agriculture before.

"By showcasing the cutting-edge technology and sustainability initiatives driving modern farming, we hope to inspire a new generation of diverse talent to enter this vital industry."

The VWEX programme will be available free of charge to all registered participants until April 2025.