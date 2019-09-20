Virus attack downs National Milk Records' IT systems

There has been no breach of data outside the National Milk Records systems

The National Milk Records Group had to shut down all IT systems because of a computer virus attack, it has been reported.

The NMR, which supplies farmers and milk buyers with industry data, reported that the attack happened on Friday 13 September.

Since then, the group's IT team has been checking each system in turn and releasing them back to the live environment when it is clear that the system is virus free.

“Our virus protection systems acted quickly but not before the virus had penetrated specific hardware,” it said in a statement.







“NMR’s IT team shut down all systems across the group as a precautionary measure.”

There has been no breach of data outside the NMR systems, the group reported.

“The business is working around the clock to restore the servers that are responsible for providing milk recording and we are still hoping to restore milk recording services next week,” it added.

Further updates on progress with bringing systems back online will be provided through the NMR website.

Founded in 1943, the NMR Group is structured on four business areas which reflect the sectors in which its operates: National Milk Records; National Milk Laboratories; Independent Milk Laboratories and National Livestock Records.