Visitor numbers to Open Farm Sunday see rise of over 9,000

An increased public engagement secured a greater turn out for this year's Open Farm Sunday, which saw visitor numbers increase by over 9,000.

Open Farm Sunday, managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), set a new benchmark with a surge in media reach and number of visitors.

Marking its 18th anniversary, the annual initiative, which was held on 9 June, welcomed over 180,000 visitors to 241 events across the UK, surpassing last year’s visitor numbers by 9,100.

David Webster, LEAF chief executive, said Open Farm Sunday was 'a positive and celebratory moment' in the farming calendar.

"It was fantastic to see such strong public support on the day with thousands of people travelling to visit farms across the UK," he said.

“Promoting how farmers are farming with nature and connecting the public with the origins of their food is of vital importance to engage the public constructively around farmers as custodians of the land.

"The increase in visitor numbers to Open Farm Sunday events and uplift in consumer media engagement this year underscores the public's genuine interest in sustainable farming and desire to form deeper connections with farm businesses in their local community."

Key statistics show that 241 events were held on farms across the UK this year, averaging 747 visitors per event, up from an average of 665 visitors in 2023.

And there were 5% more visitors overall in 2024 compared to last year, with 180,000 attending Open Farm Sunday events.

In the lead-up to this year's Open Farm Sunday, the campaign’s media coverage reached a new high, with a broadcast reach of over 18 million.

The planned radio day alone secured 44 interviews, reaching a consumer audience of 4.3 million.

Veteran host Michael Sly of Park Farm, Thorney, in Cambridgeshire, has participated since the first ever Open Farm Sunday in 2006, and this year attracted 12,000 visitors.

He emphasised the event’s enduring appeal: “The enthusiasm and curiosity from visitors, both young and old, affirm the importance of these interactions in fostering a better understanding of farming and food production.”