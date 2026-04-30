Volunteers deploy drones to tackle rural crime in UK first

Drones are being deployed by volunteers to tackle rural crime in Nottinghamshire, in what police say is a UK first.

The county has become the first in the country to allow trained community volunteers to use drone technology as part of its Rural Watch scheme, aimed at deterring offences such as theft, fly-tipping, poaching and illegal off-road activity.

The move comes as rural crime continues to place a heavy burden on farming businesses and countryside communities, costing the UK £44.1 million last year, according to NFU Mutual.

Under the scheme, volunteers can use drone footage to support police investigations, with any recordings submitted to neighbourhood officers and used as evidence where appropriate.

Funding for the initiative has come from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer4All fund, with £20,000 allocated for drones and other equipment including wildlife cameras and night vision devices.

Participants patrol in pairs wearing high-visibility clothing, but do not have police powers. Their role is focused on observation, deterrence and reporting.

Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden described the approach as “a new way of policing rural areas”, particularly where traditional resources can be stretched.

He said the technology would help volunteers build on their local knowledge, adding it sends “a clear message” that rural crime is being taken seriously and offenders will be “brought to justice”.

Nottinghamshire Police’s rural and wildlife crime lead Clive Collings said the drones would help tackle a range of offences.

“The equipment is top of the range and has thermal imaging to track individuals,” he said, adding it would help address “the scourge we’ve seen recently”.

He noted that with two-thirds of the county classed as rural, new approaches are needed, warning: “we are coming for you”.

Local landowners have welcomed the initiative, particularly in areas where crime can leave residents feeling isolated.

One landowner said it was “really reassuring to see these measures being put in place”, adding that improved visibility and technology could help deter offenders.

While the scheme marks a shift towards greater use of technology and community involvement, its effectiveness will depend on how well intelligence gathered by volunteers can be acted on by police.

The initiative highlights a growing focus on combining local knowledge with new tools to tackle rural crime — an issue that continues to hit farming businesses across the country.