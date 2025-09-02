Voucher scheme relaunched to bring Scotch meat to pupils

Scottish classrooms are set to sizzle this term as the Meat Voucher Scheme relaunches, giving teachers the chance to bring Scotch beef and lamb to their pupils.

Educators can apply for up to £180 in vouchers to redeem with local Scotch Butcher Club members on Scotch-assured red meat at any point during the academic year.

Applications will remain open into early 2026, though teachers are being encouraged to apply before the end of September to make the most of the free teaching resources.

The initiative continues to make its mark in schools—303 applied last year—by encouraging pupils to cook with, and learn about, high-quality, sustainable Scotch red meat.

Tracy Martin, reputation manager at Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), said: "It’s a fantastic way to help schools explore the flavours, nutrition, and versatility of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.

"The free resources we provide are designed to give teachers confidence in the classroom and inspire pupils to understand more about where their food comes from and the importance of sustainable, locally sourced produce.”

Schools that sign up before the September deadline will receive a digital teaching pack, along with a full set of new recipe cards designed to bring lessons to life.

They can also book a visit from a local Make It Scotch Ambassador—part of a 43-strong network of farmers, chefs and food experts from across Scotland.

These ambassadors bring the farm-to-fork journey into the classroom through interactive farming activities, live cookery demonstrations and personal stories, helping pupils connect with the people and values behind Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

The sessions also shine a light on Scotland’s world-class standards in sustainability, animal welfare and local food heritage.

Teachers can now apply to the Meat Voucher Scheme via the QMS website.