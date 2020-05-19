Wage increases confirmed for NI farm workers

The Agricultural Wages Board was established in 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay in Northern Ireland

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced increases to the wage rates for agricultural workers.

The Board has increased the existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for Grades 3 to 6 by five percent.

Grade 3 - Lead worker has risen to £8.82 per hour; Grade 4 - Craft Grade to £9.49 per hour; Grade 5 - Supervisory Grade to £9.99 per hour and Grade 6 - Farm Management Grade to £10.84 per hour.

In addition, the accommodation offset has now risen to a maximum of £45.00 per week.







The minimum rate (Grade 1), which is applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment, will remain at £6.88 per hour. Grade 2 - Standard worker will remain at £7.42 per hour.

The Agricultural Wages Board was established in 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers.

It consists of 15 members: three members appointed by the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, one of whom is Chair of the Board.

It also consists of six members nominated by the Ulster Farmers' Union as representatives of agricultural employers and six members nominated by Unite the union.