Wage increases confirmed for Northern Irish agricultural workers

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced increases to the wage rates for agricultural workers.

Following a meeting on 20 January 2023, the Board has proposed to increase the existing minimum rates for agricultural workers by 8.5 percent.

Grade 1, the minimum rate - applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment - has been increased to £7.54 per hour.

Grade 2 – Standard worker has risen to £8.13 per hour; Grade 3 – Lead worker £10.16 per hour; and Grade 4 – Craft Grade £10.92 per hour.

Grade 5 – Supervisory Grade has increased to £11.49 per hour, and the final grade, Grade 6 – Farm Management Grade, has increased to £12.48 per hour.

In addition, the accommodation offset has now risen to a maximum of £51.27 per week.

The Agricultural Wages Board was established in 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers.

It consists of 15 members: three members appointed by the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, one of whom is Chair of the Board.

It also consists of six members nominated by the Ulster Farmers' Union as representatives of agricultural employers and six members nominated by Unite the union.