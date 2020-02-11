Wages Board proposes pay boost for NI farm workers

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced proposed increases to the minimum wage rates for agricultural workers.

The Board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for grades 3 to 6 by 5% from 1 April 2020.

In addition, the accommodation offset will rise to a maximum of £45.00 per week.

The minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment, will rise to £6.88 per hour.







Grade 2 - Standard worker will rise to £7.42 per hour; Grade 3 - Lead worker will rise to £8.82 per hour; Grade 4 - Craft Grade will rise to £9.49 per hour; Grade 5 - Supervisory Grade will rise to £999 per hour and Grade 6 - Farm Management Grade will rise to £10.84 per hour.

The Board will meet again on 13 March to consider any objections to the proposals and may make an Order to give effect to the new rates and other amendments which would come into operation on 1 April 2020.

The Agricultural Wages Board was established in 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers.

The Board consists of 15 members: three members appointed by the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, one of whom is Chair of the Board, six members nominated by the Ulster Farmers' Union as representatives of agricultural employers; and six members nominated by Unite the Union as representatives of agricultural workers' interests.