Waitrose becomes first retailer to introduce 'free range' cream

Waitrose has become the first supermarket chain to introduce 'free range' cream across some of its own label range.

The range will cover single, double, whipping and extra thick across Waitrose Essentials and Waitrose own brand.

Waitrose said the launch meant the retailer "continues to lead the way" in higher animal welfare and high food production standards.

Rachel Aldridge, dairy buyer for Waitrose said: “Having successfully launched free range milk a couple of years ago we knew that we could challenge ourselves to expand the offering to free range cream.

"We’re proud to be the first supermarket to make it happen and hope others will follow suit.”

Two years ago, the supermarket pledged that all its dairy cattle would spend at least 183 days a year grazing outside.

It noted that a fifth of UK dairy herds were kept in housed systems all year round, but access to the outside was 'critical' to the wellbeing of cows.

Jake Pickering, Waitrose senior agriculture manager added: “We’re consistently challenging ourselves and pushing the boundaries of animal welfare across our ranges.

"By working with our dairy farmers and suppliers to introduce free range cream it means that we can provide customers with the best products along with continued higher animal welfare standards.”

The products have been on the shelves since 26 August and are available to order online.