Waitrose commits to stocking British during Covid-19 crisis

The retailer said it will continue to source British across all its fresh and frozen beef, chicken, pork, milk and eggs

Waitrose has highlighted its commitment to support farmers during the Covid-19 crisis by providing quicker payments and stocking British.

A number of initiatives have been launched by the retailer to support its most vulnerable suppliers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The supermarket chain pledged to continue its commitment to supply British across all its fresh and frozen beef, chicken, pork, milk and eggs.

While the majority of lamb is also British sourced, all Waitrose fresh and frozen lamb will be British sourced by next summer.







Additional stock has also been taken by the retailer to help small firms bring their products to market as other outlets remain closed due to the lockdown.

Lastly, quicker payments will be made to its smallest and most vulnerable suppliers ensuring they are paid within a minimum of 7 days.

Rupert Thomas, Director of Food & Grocery at Waitrose, said the pandemic poses the 'greatest humanitarian and economic threat of a generation'.

"As a collective industry we must continue to look at ways we can help to protect people and their livelihoods during this unprecedented time," he said.

"The measures we have put in place are just the start and we will continue to do everything we can to provide support to our suppliers and the people who form part of them.”

Waitrose said it will also continue to provide financial support to farming charities including Addington Fund, Farming Community Network (FCN) and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).