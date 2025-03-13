Waitrose launches new fund to help farmers reach net zero

Retailer Waitrose has launched a new fund to support its farmer suppliers to take up low carbon farming practices in their transition to net zero.

Part of its Farming For Nature programme, the fund will finance projects, by farmers and suppliers, to help them reduce their carbon emissions.

Individual grants will be made available for businesses for both small and large-scale projects, with a total funding pot worth £500,000.

For example, funds could go towards rainwater capture tanks and sustainable fertilisers, or for farms to invest in low carbon heating systems and soil friendly machinery.

The new initiative builds on Waitrose's investment for Farming for Nature, which is worth £1 million.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose, said: “We want to ensure that our farmers have the support they need to make nature-friendly changes that work for them.

“The fund is about giving farmers access to financial backing to invest in sustainable practices that will benefit their farms in the long run and support a rapid reduction in the carbon footprint of the food we eat.”

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security, welcomed the retailer's new fund, as it would ensure farms were 'viable for the future'.

He said: “Climate change is a significant threat to agriculture and our broader food system, and reducing emissions from the sector is vital to meeting our net zero commitments.

"I’m extremely pleased to see new funds, such as Waitrose’s net zero farm fund, support the adoption of low carbon farming practices.”

The application window will be open for a month, closing on 13 April 2025, after which a shortlist will be agreed and winning applicants will be selected by a steering group.

Waitrose has a commitment of net zero by 2035 for its UK farming supply base and 2050 for its entire supply chain.