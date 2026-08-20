Waitrose launches regenerative farming series with National Geographic

Waitrose has launched a two-part National Geographic CreativeWorks series showcasing regenerative farming at its Leckford Estate in Hampshire.

The retailer is using the series to highlight its Farming for Nature programme and its ambition for all own-brand UK meat, milk, eggs, fruit, vegetables and horticulture to come from farms using regenerative practices by 2030.

Filmed at the retailer’s Leckford Estate, the series explores how Waitrose is working with farmers across its supply chain to adopt more nature-friendly and resilient farming practices.

The programme is supporting around 2,000 British farmers as they transition towards methods intended to improve farm resilience and benefit the natural environment.

The films launched on 19 August and are now available through the National Geographic and Waitrose YouTube channels.

National Geographic Explorer and photographer Matthieu Paley was involved in creating the series, which looks at challenges facing the food system and how changes to farming practices could help address them.

Andrew Hoad, Director of the Leckford Estate, said: "We are proud to have collaborated with National Geographic CreativeWorks to bring the reality of regenerative farming to a wider audience."

He said Leckford was already putting the approach into practice as Waitrose works towards wider adoption among its suppliers.

"At Leckford, we aren't just talking about the future of farming; we are living it every day," Hoad said.

Waitrose said its Farming for Nature programme is designed to help farmers move towards more resilient and nature-friendly systems.

Hoad added: "Through our Farming for Nature programme, we are committed to supporting 2,000 British farmers toward a more resilient, nature-friendly future, ensuring that our customers can trust that Waitrose own-brand British produce is grown in a way that seeks to improve the natural environment."

Customers can already see the approach through the retailer’s Leckford product range, which is grown and produced on the estate using regenerative techniques.

National Geographic CreativeWorks said the partnership aimed to bring audiences closer to the people, places and farming practices involved in changing the way food is produced.

A spokesperson said: "The future of food is one of the defining stories of our time, and one incredibly close to our hearts at National Geographic CreativeWorks."

The collaboration forms part of Waitrose’s wider push to increase the use of regenerative practices across its British supply chain.

By 2030, the retailer aims for all of its own-brand UK meat, milk, eggs, fruit, vegetables and horticulture to be sourced from farms using regenerative practices.