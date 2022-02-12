Waitrose pledges renewed support for troubled pig sector

Waitrose has announced it will strengthen its emergency support package to help pig farmer suppliers as the backlog crisis worsens.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the pig sector, which is facing the biggest crisis it has seen in a generation.

The current estimate is that around 200,000 pigs are backed up on farms across the country due to a lack of labour in processing plants.

The sector is also facing falling prices impacting its financial sustainability, as well as global disruption to CO2 supplies.

In response, Waitrose said it would be extending its pledge to pay a "fair and sustainable, minimum price for pork to all of our dedicated farmers - even if prices continue to fall."

Jake Pickering, senior agriculture manager for the supermarket said: “We need to support our farmers before it’s too late to save their bacon.

"They kept food on our tables through the pandemic, and we need to help them through their tough times too.

“By guaranteeing a base price for pork, we’re protecting farmers for the months ahead and allowing them to plan for a long-term, sustainable future.”

The move extends the retailer's previous commitment, initially announced in November 2021.

It remains the only supermarket in the UK to support the pig sector through direct payments to farmers.

Details of the support were shared at a pig crisis emergency summit, chaired by Defra on Thursday (10 February).

Bringing together retailers, alongside the National Pig Association (NPA), NFU and leading pork processors, the meeting sought to find long-term solutions.

Rob Mutimer, pig producer and NPA chair, welcomed Waitrose’s 'continued support' for the British pig industry.

"The commitment made shows that there is a huge amount retailers can do in terms of the price and promotion of British pork.

"Only with their support can we plan for a sustainable future for our industry.”

NFU President Minette Batters, who attended the summit, said that without urgent action, the pig sector would contract even further, triggering an increase in pork imports produced to lower standards.

She urged the government to simplify the skilled worker visa route to allow more butchers to be recruited and to make use of public procurement to source British pork.

“We are witnessing the first ever cull of healthy pigs in this country, with the backlog on farms now in excess of 200,000 pigs.

"There are farming families suffering serious emotional, mental and financial stress as a result. It remains critical that the government looks at providing financial support to those farmers most affected."

Mrs Batters added that retailers played a crucial role in promoting British pork, particularly those key joints and cuts essential to carcass balance.

“Since April, the NFU, the NPA and the entire food supply chain has been warning the government of the possible consequences labour shortages could have on food and farming.

"Unfortunately, our predictions have become reality and it is deeply frustrating that nothing has been done. We now have a long-term plan but no short-term fix."