Waitrose rolls out app to track environmental health of 2,000 farms

Over 2,000 farmers who supply Waitrose will now have access to a free mapping app to help them enhance and protect the environment.

The retailer is teaming up with digital mapping tool 'Land App' to 'revolutionise' sustainable farming and nature-friendly practices.

The partnership will also provide farmers with expert advice, helping them to create bespoke land management plans.

It is part of Waitrose’s Farming for Nature programme, which aims to support farmers to combat biodiversity loss and tackle climate change.

Rolling out Land App, the supermarket chain said it will gather real-time data on the environmental health of the 2,000 farms.

It will also measure progress on over 60 key sustainability metrics that will help understanding of the current state and potential to enhance biodiversity.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose said: “This partnership with Land App is about supporting [farmers] to secure a sustainable future.

“This latest technology will provide us and our farmers with data that we can use, evaluate and act on to support the adoption of nature-friendly farming with real insights on what works and what doesn’t.”

Farmers will have access to to advice from Land App’s professionals, including support from the Wildlife Trusts and the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group.

Producers will also be able to create visual plans of their land on on the app, tracking biodiversity and identifying areas for improvement.

Dan Geerah, director of growth at Land App, said building resilience and sustainability on farms was 'more crucial now than ever'.

"It not only supports nature, reduces flooding, and mitigates the effects of climate change but also secures food production for future generations," he added.

“This partnership with Waitrose represents a significant leap toward the widespread adoption of regenerative practices."

Last week, retailer Co-op announced a new £820,000 fund to advance sustainable practices, including financially rewarding farmers to reduce carbon emissions.

The significant investment will also see farmer suppliers rewarded for actions such as promoting nature on their farms across beef, lamb and dairy sectors.