Wales and Scotland lift GB milk production

The increase in Great Britain's milk production volume is being driven mainly by Wales and Scotland, according to new analysis.

According to AHDB's latest estimates, British milk production reached 12.5 billion litres in 2020 - 2021.

In general, over the last three years, GB milk volumes are showing a gradual increase, and its latest forecast expects this to continue.

The levy board explained that this rise in milk production had been driven mainly by increased volumes out of Wales and Scotland.

Over the last three years - between 2017/18 and 2020/21 - GB volumes had increased by 139 million litres, up 1.1 percent.

Of this, Wales increased 79m litres (up 4.1%), Scotland rose 41m litres (up 2.8%) and England lifted only 19m litres (up just 0.2%).

Chris Gooderham, AHDB's Head of Market Specialists, explained: "This trend mirrors what we’ve seen over the longer term.

"Ten years ago, Wales and Scotland accounted for 13% and 11% of overall GB milk production respectively. Last year those numbers had risen to 18% and 13%.

"Over the coming weeks we will look at how processing in each country has developed over the last year, and what that means for the latest country milk balances."

The levy board estimated milk volumes based on the number of dairy cows in each country and historic average yields.