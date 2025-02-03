Wales' farmhouse breakfast week raises over £21,000

Over £21,000 has been raised following a series of farmhouse breakfast events held in Wales to promote the importance of good health and local food production.

A total of 24 farmhouse breakfasts were served up across Wales between 18-25 January to raise vital funds, including £13,500 for Wales Air Ambulance alone.

The breakfast week is held annually in order to promote the health benefits of having breakfast, as well as promoting the food produced by local farmers.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW), also puts a spotlight on mental health within the farming industry.

This year marked two milestones for FUW as it celebrates 70 years since its formation in 1955 and 15 years since the breakfast events were first trialled in Caernarfonshire in 2010.

Speaking about the initiative, FUW President Ian Rickman said the funds raised this year was an 'incredible amount of money':

"I’d like to thank local businesses that have generously supported our breakfasts through their donations - be it bacon, sausages, dairy produce and eggs," he said.

"Together we have raised an incredible amount of money, including a significant donation towards the Wales Air Ambulance, that saves lives across Wales every single day.

"We were also delighted to have over 25 politicians attend, which provided staff and officials with a key opportunity to highlight challenges facing our farming families.

“The breakfast week not only offers an opportunity to bring our communities together and raise funds, but also provides a key opportunity to showcase the very best of our quality Welsh produce."

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance chief executive, said the charity was an important service for rural and agricultural communities across Wales.

“Our charity is working hard to ensure our vital work in supporting rural and agricultural communities can continue, not just for the here and now, but for our future generations.

“We also recognise and give thanks for the invaluable contribution that the farming community makes to Welsh society."