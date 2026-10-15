Wales' fourth national park faces axe amid farming backlash

All five affected local authorities have objected to the plans for a new national park in north-east Wales

Plans for Wales' first new national park in more than 60 years are facing rejection after all five affected councils objected and concerns were raised over the impact on farming, rural communities and public spending.

The Welsh Government has indicated it is unlikely to approve the proposed Glyndwr National Park in north-east Wales, with the cost of establishing a new park authority estimated at more than £11 million.

Addressing the Senedd on Tuesday (13 October), cabinet minister for government effectiveness and the constitution Dafydd Trystan Davies said he was provisionally minded not to approve the designation.

"I am currently minded not to confirm the designation Order, and consequently minded not to proceed with a public local inquiry at this stage," he told Members.

The announcement follows an extensive assessment by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which concluded that the proposed area, centred on the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape, met the statutory requirements for national park status.

However, significant concerns have been raised over additional bureaucracy, planning arrangements, funding and the potential consequences for agricultural businesses.

The Welsh Government's consultation summary confirmed that all five affected local authorities — Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys and Gwynedd — opposed the proposals.

Ten of the 11 town and community councils that responded also objected, raising concerns about infrastructure, housing affordability and the possible implications of additional planning and land management controls.

Farming organisations were among those expressing reservations, particularly over the impact on food production, agricultural development and the future management of farmland.

NFU Cymru had previously warned that the proposals could create uncertainty for farming businesses, including those seeking to invest in new facilities or diversify their operations.

In December 2025, NFU Cymru Clwyd County Chairman David Williams said the practical challenges identified by members remained unresolved, despite revisions to the proposed boundary.

The union also highlighted concerns about increased visitor numbers, pressure on rural roads and the potential for blocked gateways to disrupt livestock management and harvesting operations.

While opposition from councils and agricultural representatives has been substantial, the wider consultation revealed a more divided picture.

Of 429 other responses received, including submissions from individuals and organisations, 54% supported the proposed national park, compared with 45% opposed.

Supporters highlighted opportunities for wildlife conservation, landscape protection, sustainable tourism and increased environmental investment.

Nevertheless, Mr Davies questioned whether another public authority was necessary to achieve these objectives.

He pointed to existing programmes, including the Sustainable Farming Scheme and Ffermio Bro, which already support farmers undertaking habitat restoration, nature recovery and sustainable land management.

The minister suggested that many of the environmental improvements sought through national park designation could instead be delivered through existing partnerships and funding arrangements, avoiding the additional financial commitments of a new authority.

Despite the Welsh Government's position, the proposal has not been formally rejected.

Farmers, landowners, local authorities and other interested parties now have four weeks to submit further evidence before a final decision is reached.

Mr Davies said he hoped to update the Senedd by Christmas or early in the new year, with the remaining options including a public inquiry or outright rejection of the designation order.