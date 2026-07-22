Wales launches push to build commercial sheep milk market

Welsh sheep farmers are being encouraged to explore new dairy markets following the launch of a national cluster aimed at building a commercially viable sheep milk sector.

The Food & Drink Wales Dairy Sheep Wales Cluster was unveiled at the Royal Welsh Show, bringing together farmers, processors, retailers, researchers and other industry stakeholders.

The initiative follows Welsh Government-backed work examining market demand and supply-chain development.

That research identified potential for growth, with officials pointing to increasing demand for sheep milk products.

The cluster will focus on collaboration across the supply chain, knowledge sharing and developing stronger commercial routes to market.

It will also seek to improve confidence among producers and buyers while supporting farmers and food businesses considering entry into the sector.

Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said the initiative represented a new opportunity for Welsh agriculture and food production.

“The cluster will play an important role in bringing together expertise from across the supply chain and supporting the development of a resilient, innovative and commercially sustainable industry,” he said.

The project will work with Glynllifon College, which is developing a purpose-built sheep milk dairy and demonstration facility, as well as Farming Connect.

The aim is to give prospective producers access to practical support, industry knowledge and potential links with processors and buyers.

However, growth will depend on whether farmers can justify the investment needed to diversify into dairy sheep and whether sufficient processing capacity and secure markets can be established.

James Holloway, Food & Drink Wales Dairy Sheep Cluster lead, said the project built on several years of research, industry engagement and partnership working.

“The research work highlighted strong potential for sheep dairying in Wales, together with encouraging levels of interest from both producers and the wider supply chain,” he said.

He added that the cluster would provide a platform for stakeholders to identify opportunities, address barriers and support the development of the sector.

Producers already working with sheep milk have also welcomed the launch.

Carwyn Adams, managing director of Caws Cenarth, said the company had seen the commercial potential of sheep milk through products including its Black Sheep cheese.

“At Caws Cenarth, we have seen first-hand the opportunities that sheep milk can offer through products such as our Black Sheep cheese, which has helped showcase the unique qualities of sheep milk to a wider consumer audience,” he said.

Adams said demand was growing for premium dairy products with strong provenance and quality credentials.

He added that the cluster could help connect producers, processors and other partners while creating new opportunities for Welsh sheep milk products.

Supporters of the project believe Wales is well placed to expand the sector because of its sheep farming heritage, climate and experience in producing premium dairy goods.

The next phase will focus on producer engagement, testing commercial pathways and strengthening links across the supply chain.