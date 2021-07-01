Wales' new rural crime co-ordinator gets to work

Wales' new wildlife and rural crime coordinator will outline his priorities today after being appointed to the position, the first of its kind in the UK.

The coordinator post has been created by the Welsh government, along with Wales’ police forces, to strengthen the response to rural crime across the country.

Rob Taylor, who was responsible for establishing the current North Wales Police Rural Crime Team, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Livestock offences, raptor persecution, fly-tipping as well as farm machine, vehicle and fuel theft are some of the main areas the coordinator will be tackling.

The new post is seen as important in coordinating the wildlife and rural work of the police and key partner agencies to reduce crime and its impact on rural communities.

The Welsh government is currently working with the UK government to give new powers to the police to provide greater protection to livestock from dangerous and out of control dogs through the Kept Animals Bill. Rob Taylor has been pivotal in providing advice in this matter.

He will also lead on Wales’ first Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy and work with school officers to help children get a better understanding of what wildlife and rural crime is and how it affects communities.

Mr Taylor said policing the countryside and protecting Wales' wildlife was something that he was 'passionate about'.

“Wales has seen significant progress in regards to rural crime prevention, but we still have work to do in regards to offences such as livestock attacks and wildlife offences.

“I relish the opportunity I have been given and look forward to working closely with others and to making a positive difference here in Wales," he said.