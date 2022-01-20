Wales' sheep and goat inventory deadline looms

Welsh farmers are being reminded that the annual sheep and goat inventory forms must be returned by 1 February 2022.

The form is a legal requirement and must be returned by no later than 1 February to avoid an increased risk of being selected for an inspection.

The form should include the number of sheep and goats of which the farmer is the registered keeper, by CPH location, on 1 January 2022.

Farmers must also record the number of sheep and goats in their on-farm flock record to avoid a potential cross-compliance penalty.

Sheep and goat keepers have the option of completing the form online. However keepers must have registered to EIDCymru prior to submitting the online inventory return.

The Farmers' Union of Wales Pembrokeshire county executive officer, Rebecca Voyle said: “Farmers are being encouraged to complete the form online through their EIDCymru account but paper copies can also be submitted.

“It’s worth noting that the deadline to submit the form is Tuesday 1 February and a late submission could increase the risk of being selected for an inspection.”

Farmers who no longer keep sheep or goats need to deregister, sign and return the declaration form.

Online forms can be completed by visiting www.eidcymru.org.

Postal copies need to be sent to EIDCymru, Ty Merlin, Parc Merlin, Aberystwyth, SY23 3FF.