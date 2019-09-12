Walker critically injured after cows attack her in field

A woman has been critically injured after being trampled by cows in a Peak District field

A walker has been critically injured and her dog fatally wounded by cows on a field near a small Peak District village.

The woman and her pet dog was charged by the animals while in a field near the village of Sheldon in Derbyshire.

A passer-by raised the alarm after coming across the injured woman on Tuesday at 3.45pm (10 September).

Officers attended, as did an air ambulance, and the woman was taken to hospital in Sheffield where she remains in a critical condition.







Her dog had been killed by the cows.

A Twitter account for Sheldon village wished the woman a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who was very badly injured by cows in the fields to the rear of our village,” it said.

The NFU says that while such events are 'thankfully very rare', it is important that walkers are aware of 'possible risks' from livestock.

“When out walking in the countryside it is important to remember that it is a working environment where animals graze,” guidance on its website says.

“When walking with dogs in fields with cattle, the advice is to avoid getting between cows and their calves; to keep your dog under close and effective control on a lead around cows and sheep, but not to hang onto your dog if you are threatened by cattle - let it go and allow the dog to run to safety.”

“This offers the best chance of a safe outcome to both you and your dog. If you feel threatened by animals protecting their territory or young, do not run. Move to the edge of the field and, if possible, find another way round.”