Walkers urged to read estates' advice following Storm Arwen

Walkers accessing Scotland's farms and rural estates for recreation over Christmas and New Year are being asked to take care as the clear up operation from Storm Arwen continues.

Although the full damage is still being assessed from the storm in late-November, it is estimated that more than 8 million trees were damaged, accounting for between 1 and 1.5 million cubic metres for woodland and forestry across Scotland.

With more people expecting to be out walking on estates over the festive period, farmers and land managers have urged those visiting to take care and follow signage and guidance when out and about around woodland areas.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “The severe impact of Storm Arwen is still being felt across rural Scotland and in many places, it will be months before estates can fully address the issues of trees that have fallen.

"Whilst there will be some local knowledge of where damage has occurred, it is especially important for all walkers – especially those travelling from further afield – to follow signage that should have been erected and take care not to access locations which may have been closed off."

She encouraged visitors to familiarise themselves with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which provides guidance to estates and members of the public.

Ms Jane Laing added: “Estates are delighted to have visitors enjoying their walks at Christmas but it is important that everyone keeps safe when doing so."

The Borders and East Lothian into Galloway and Aberdeenshire, through Angus and into Perthshire, were amongst the worst hit areas.

Doune Estate, which is part of Moray Estates and is located in the Perthshire village of Doune near Stirling, is one of the estates that has spent time on the clear up operation.

Damaged areas of forestry remain on the property whilst staff and contractors, with the help of the local community, focussed on addressing tree damage at the award winning local nature reserve, Doune Ponds.

The estate suffered extensive tree damage as a result of the storm whipping around the hills and channelling fingers of NE storm winds over the top of Braco and smashing into trees in low lying areas.

In total, around 60 hectares came down across the estate as well as numerous individual trees along field margins, properties, roads and well used paths.

Rory McLeod, Doune estate manager for Moray Estates, said the damage to woodland and commercial forestry on the estate would take considerable time to rectify.

"After initially assessing the damage and planning how to move forward, we’re then relying on our skilled staff, and contractors who are in demand across the country, to deal with fallen trees against a backdrop of winter weather," he said.

“We have had to target our resources to deal with certain areas first, including the local nature reserve where the footfall is greatest, but it is important that walkers take notice of the guidance that is in place."

He added: “As an estate, we highly value providing accessible paths and recreation opportunities for walkers to enjoy and have worked with the community to achieve that.

"We know many estates across the country are facing the same issues following Storm Arwen and whilst no one should be put off their winter walk, we’d ask for patience and care when visiting.”