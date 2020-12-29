Walking challenge to raise money for farming charities

Rural communities across the UK are being encouraged to take part in one of the biggest walking challenges yet to raise money for farming charities.

The challenge, #Run1000, is calling on people to sign up to be part of one of five teams – England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the rest of the world.

The competition will take place from 1 January to 31 January 2021, and will see each team run or walk 1,000 miles, with the nation that reaches the milestone first announced as the winner.

The idea of the initiative is for individuals to sign up and contribute as many miles as they can during January, whether that be 1 or 100.

A team captain will lead each nation, and a private Strava group will record the collective running or walking distance.

As well as helping personal mental health, the initiative will raise awareness and funds for charities that have been impacted by the lack of fundraising events in 2020

The £20 joining fee will be divided equally between five charities, selected by the team captains – The Farming Community, Embrace Farm, The Do More Agriculture Foundation, RSABI and DPJ Foundation.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) is helping raise money for 'tremendously important' farming charity, the DPJ Foundation.

FUW President Glyn Roberts said: “This is a great way to get your daily exercises and members of staff have already signed up.

"We now encourage others in our rural communities to join this worthy cause, Covid-19 restrictions allowing."