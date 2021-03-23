Warning after dog shot dead in Gloucs sheep attack

*Warning - this article contains graphic images*

A police rural crime team has shared graphic photos of a dog that was shot dead by a farmer after it went on a 'killing rampage'.

Gloucestershire Constabulary showed the images on social media to encourage dog walkers to act responsibly when near livestock.

In the incident, a loose Husky attacked and killed numerous sheep in the Cotswolds.

In the post dated 18 March, the force's rural crime team said: "Is this upsetting and offensive? Probably, but this is what happened.

"The Husky was unfortunately shot whilst on a killing rampage.

"Keep dogs on a lead, it's lambing season."

Keep dogs on a lead, it's lambing season!

Newly-released figures show that the cost of dog attacks on livestock increased by over 10% to £1.3 million last year as the pandemic saw a surge in people visiting the countryside.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.

The Act considers sheep worrying to include attacking sheep, chasing them in a way that may cause injury, suffering, abortion or loss of produce or being at large in a field or enclosure in which there are sheep.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) says it recommends that farmers only shoot dogs as a last resort, as the legality depends on whether a farmer had a lawful excuse for shooting the dog in that individual circumstance.