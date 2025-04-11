Warning issued after livestock theft attempts in Scotland

Farmers are being urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour following a spate of attempted livestock thefts in Scotland.

Several recent reports to Police Scotland detail individuals trying to catch young lambs - some even driving vehicles into fields among flocks.

One such case involved the theft of a four-week-old Texel lamb from a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

According to NFU Mutual, livestock theft cost the UK farming sector an estimated £2.7 million in 2023.

Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at the rural insurer, expressed deep concern over recent incidents involving young lambs in Scotland.

She said: “Being a sheep farmer’s daughter, I know that rearing livestock takes months of meticulous planning, care and effort, making such thefts devastating for farmers.

“Not only does it disrupt breeding programmes and adds pressures onto sourcing and purchasing replacement livestock, but it can cause a huge amount of upset and worry to farmers about the welfare of stolen farm animals."

Police Scotland's Rural Crime Prevention Team advises the public not to share video footage of suspicious activity on social media, but instead to report it directly to the police.

The team also urges the public not to confront or follow individuals involved.

To help combat livestock theft, NFU Mutual supports the UK’s first dedicated livestock theft prevention officer, based within the National Rural Crime Unit.

The organisation works closely with the unit to identify criminal activity and ensure police resources are focused where they are most needed to safeguard farmers and their animals.

Ms Binns said: “We’re urging that farmers remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

"It is worth noting down any vehicle registration numbers, as well as observing those involved and capturing video footage where safe to do so.

“Also consider restricting vehicular access to field gates and relocating livestock into fields away from roadsides if possible.”