Warning issued after two-year-old died in stream near Devon farmland

A coroner has issued a renewed warning about the risks posed by shallow water following the accidental death of a two-year-old girl near farmland in rural Devon.

Eva-Rose Wainwright died after being found unresponsive in a stream close to farmland near Lifton. Emergency services were called, but despite their efforts she was pronounced dead at the scene on 16 June 2023.

An inquest heard that Eva-Rose had been at a countryside property with her father on the day of the incident.

While he carried out farm work moving sheep in a nearby field, the toddler remained by a shallow stretch of riverbed with a dog.

The water was described as no deeper than about 30 centimetres and was an area where she often played on the rocky surface.

After being away for a short time, estimated at between 15 and 20 minutes, her father returned and found her lying face down in the water.

He immediately began CPR and then ran back to the property, around 300 metres away, to call the emergency services before returning to continue first aid.

The inquest was told that emergency responders, including the Cornwall Air Ambulance, initially experienced difficulty locating the scene, which delayed their arrival.

A post-mortem examination found Eva-Rose was an otherwise healthy child aged two years and five months. The medical cause of death was recorded as drowning.

A bruise was identified on her forehead. The pathologist said it was not possible to establish how it occurred and it was not considered a direct cause of death, though it may have caused temporary disorientation.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, coroner Alison Longhorn described the circumstances as a “truly tragic death of a little girl”.

She added: “This really demonstrates the dangers that shallow water presents to young children left unsupervised even in or near shallow water.”

Police enquiries found no evidence of third-party involvement and no charges were brought.

Following her death, Eva-Rose’s family shared an online tribute describing how deeply she was loved and the profound loss felt by those who knew her.

The coroner’s warning is intended to highlight the hidden dangers that rivers, streams and other shallow water can pose to young children, even in familiar rural settings.