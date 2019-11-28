Watchdog takes down vegan ads espousing 'erroneous claims'

The advert claimed that 'eating animals' amounts to more greenhouse gas emissions than transport

An advert that claimed ‘eating animals’ contributes more to climate change than transport has been taken down by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA).

The poster campaign, by activist group Go Vegan, was made public in Scotland in June this year.

However, both official UK and Scottish government figures indicated otherwise, and so NFU Scotland lodged a formal complaint with the ASA over the 'erroneous claims'.







The complaint was lodged in early June. Go Vegan responded to the complaint in August but it then took a further two months before the verdict.

During that time, posters were still visible.

The ASA ruling informed NFU Scotland that the posters are no longer appearing and the vegan group has given assurances to the advertisement watchdog that it will only use substantiated claims in the future.

The group also said that it will ensure that future adverts comply with the advertising code.

NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick said farmers are 'frustrated' over 'misinformation' being spread about the industry.

“When we see inaccuracies, we must challenge them,” he said.

“Not least because mainstream media often take erroneous claims like this as being the truth.

“We challenged the claims on this poster about the livestock sector’s contribution to greenhouse gas emission because they were clearly inaccurate, and we provided statistics to the ASA to prove our point.

“We welcome the steps taken by ASA and would not hesitate to make similar complaints in the future.”

The farming union did, however, urge the watchdog to respond faster in future.

Mr McCornick added: “With our evidence and grievance lodged in June, posters continued to be seen by our members in Edinburgh and Glasgow until only a few weeks ago.

“While the organisation has now agreed to remove the posters, their damaging and inaccurate messaging has been visible throughout this period.

“We urge our members to continue to bring false claims to our attention and we will act, where we can, on their behalf.”