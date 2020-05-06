Water buffalo kills farmer and leaves two seriously injured

A farmer has died after a water buffalo attacked three people on a farm in Monmouthshire, leaving two others severely injured.

Police officers were called to the farm at Gwehelog, near Usk, south east Wales, at around 2:50pm on Tuesday 5 May.

Unfortunately, the farmer, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was left critically injured and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. A woman, 22, also suffered a serious leg injury.







The water buffalo has been destroyed by authorities.

Gwent Police said they received support from the National Police Air Service in response to the incident.

A neighbouring farmer said the Mediterranean water buffalo herd was a familiar sight on the farm.

Water buffalo produce a wide range of products, including dairy such as buffalo mozzarella and milk.

A statement from Gwent police said: “We received a report of an incident at a commercial property in Gwehelog, at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, after two men and a woman were attacked by a water buffalo.

“The water buffalo has been destroyed. Officers received assistance from the National Police Air Service at the scene.”

Each year a number of people are killed or injured in incidents involving livestock.

Last year, farmers were told to pay closer attention to health and safety after concerns were raised over recent livestock handling incidents.