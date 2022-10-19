Water pollution advice expanded in England but not funding

Farmers in England can now access specialist advice designed to reduce water pollution, but the move does not signal an increase in grant funding.

While an expansion of the area eligible for Catchment Sensitive Farming (CSF) advice has been welcomed, there are concerns that it does not signal an increase in the reach of actual grant funding.

Government figures show that since 2006, 24,000 farms have benefited from CSF advice, helping farmers take more than 80,000 actions to reduce pollution.

Reductions in pollutants include nitrogen levels, which are down 4%,phosphorus levels, decreased by 8%, and a 12% reduction in sediment.

But Sam Dale, rural associate director at GSC Grays, believes the question of funding is important for farmers.

He said it would support a system based on a water quality risk on a case by case basis rather than the current pre-defined areas.

"It is obviously positive news that all farmers in England are now able to access CSF advice that was previously only accessible by farmers in high or medium priority areas in relation to water quality.

“However, this must not be mistaken with grant funding being available to all, this area expansion only relates to advice," he said.

Certain water quality capital items such as concrete yard renewal and roofing over manure storage or sprayer wash down areas will remain only accessible to farmers with strong justification and within priority areas.

Other Countryside Stewardship options will continue to be available to all areas.

Mr Dale added that farmers in all sectors were experiencing greater levels of financial risk currently, and funds may not be available to implement all CSF advice without grant assistance.

"As a result, there is a strong argument for a system whereby businesses were assessed case by case on a water quality risk basis rather than pre-defined areas.”