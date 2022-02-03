Water rates paid by farms due to increase in April 2022

The majority of English farms pay out-of-contract business water rates, which will increase in April 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ofwat, the water regulator, is allowing business water suppliers a temporary increase in out-of-contract water rates to protect the industry from the effects of Covid related increases in bad debt.

The market for water was deregulated in 2017, allowing farms to choose their water supplier.

Running a farm comes with many challenges, and understandably thinking about changing water suppliers comes pretty low on the priorities list.

Most farms remain with a default business water supplier paying out-of-contract rates.

Every April, the default rates for water increase with inflation as the cost of maintaining and operating the local water network increases.

April 2022 is different; not only will farms be hit with the usual inflationary increases, but they will also be charged more due to Ofwat’s decision to raise the price cap.

AquaSwitch provide the solution; we help businesses move away from default contracts and make a switch to a fixed-term water contract with alternative suppliers.

The switch is hassle-free and will save your farm money and help you avoid the April 2022 price hike.

With AquaSwitch, farms can lock in cheaper business water rates for an agreed contract, just like they currently do with electricity and gas contracts.

See how much your farm can save today with the AquaSwitch business water comparison tool.

Are you satisfied with customer service levels from your current water supplier?

Billing and charging complaints are common in the water industry due to a lack of investment in customer service.

You can benefit from better customer services by making a switch to a water supplier that makes more of an effort to resolve customer issues.

See what your options are using the AquaSwitch water comparison service today.

Switch to a green water tariff

Commercial water suppliers are now offering green water tariffs to help offset the environmental impact of a clean water supply.

See if your farm can save money and the environment by switching to a green tariff today.

Lower your farm's water rates

Water rates can be a significant overhead for farms due to the considerable annual water consumption required in certain seasons.

Comparing and switching water suppliers is easy, and farms can immediately save up to 10% on total water rates.

Switch business water suppliers today - you can also lower your farm's energy costs as a whole by using our business energy comparison tool.