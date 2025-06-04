Water security on farms gets £1.1m government backing

A new government-backed scheme is offering fully funded expert water assessments to help farmers safeguard their businesses from future droughts.

Farming businesses across England can now apply for the assessments, which are aimed at tackling extreme weather and boosting long-term food security.

The Environment Agency's Local Resource Options (LROs) is a government-backed programme designed to support farmer groups in exploring water management strategies.

Backed by a £1.1m fund, the initiative will deliver 12 new feasibility studies assessing the viability of collaborative solutions such as multi-farm reservoirs, treated wastewater reuse, and shared irrigation systems.

The scheme builds on the success of last year’s pilot, which supported 106 farms and produced recommendations praised for encouraging local cooperation and practical drought resilience planning.

Among the proposals put forward were rainwater harvesting and distribution networks for soft fruit growers, wetlands to recycle treated wastewater for potato production.

Reservoir-sharing schemes for both crop irrigation and peatland restoration were also among the proposals.

According to Environment Agency estimates, implementing the top recommendations could unlock up to 12bn litres of low-cost water annually – water valued at £53m – offering farmers protection during dry spells.

Philip Duffy, chief executive of the agency, said: “Farmers say responsible access to water is vital for food production and rural economies, particularly during prolonged dry weather.

"This scheme will help us draw up plans for on-farm water storage that work for the environment and food production.”

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food and Rural Affairs, added: "This programme supports farmers to find new ways to manage water collaboratively to protect food security, long-term profitability and local communities.

"Storing water on wet days for use during dry periods is a great way to sustainably secure our food systems and farming businesses against the threat of drought.”

Applications are now open and will close at 11:59pm on 20 July 2025. Groups must consist of at least two neighbouring farms.